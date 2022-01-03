KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Monday reported 769 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death, pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 95,946 and the death toll to 2,477.

— In the United States, the White House's top medical adviser said Sunday that top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the UK's state-run hospitals will face "considerable pressure" in the coming weeks due to the steep rise in virus infections.

— India on Monday extended vaccinations to teens aged 15 to 18 after it tightened restrictions in big cities to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating outbreak.

— Israel will give a fourth vaccine jab to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the Omicron variant.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 826,064, followed by Brazil with 619,133, India with 481,893 and Russia with 311,353.

