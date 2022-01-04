KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Tuesday reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 96,331 and the death toll to 2,479.

— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities on Monday warned of a possible increase in coronavirus cases following the Christmas holidays and increased movement of people over the festive period.

— In Guyana, a new school term began on Monday with health officials indicating that there will be constant monitoring of students amid concerns that the Omicron variant is present in Guyana.

— The United States set a new world record with more than one million cases logged Monday as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

— The US on Monday expanded COVID-19 boosters as it confronted the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

— Beijing sealed up its Winter Olympic "bubble" this week as it prepared for next month's Games, with staff, volunteers, cleaners, cooks and coach drivers to be cocooned for weeks in the so-called "closed-loop".

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 827,749, followed by Brazil with 619,209, India with 482,017 and Russia with 312,187.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

Beijing seals off its Olympic 'bubble'

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.