KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Thursday reported 1,128 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 98,194 and the death toll to 2,486.

— The Gov't of Guyana on Wednesday urged the population to get vaccinated and adhere to the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country recorded a significant increase in new cases and the union representing teachers called for the immediate closure of schools across the country.

— In the United States, influential government advisers on Wednesday strongly urged that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they're eligible, a key move as the US battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.

— The Grammys music awards, due to be held on January 31, were postponed Wednesday and the Sundance film festival moved online because of the spread of the Omicron variant in the United States.

— Brazil has authorised vaccines for children aged from five to 11 as South America's most populous country faces a rapid increase in infections due to holiday gatherings.

— The International Olympic Committee promised officials worldwide on Wednesday that the Winter Games will go ahead as planned, a day after Switzerland's team leader asked for talks about possibly postponing the Beijing Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 832,148, followed by Brazil with 619,513, India with 482,876 and Russia with 313,817.

