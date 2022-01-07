KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.4 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported a record high of 1,269 new cases of COVID-19 and three virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 99,463 and the death toll to 2,489.

— Antigua and Barbuda have become the latest Caribbean country to confirm the presence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus as the island recorded increased cases of the virus.

— In the United Kingdom, the British Retail Consortium revealed Friday that restrictions imposed in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus variant have "wiped out" much of a recent recovery enjoyed by UK bricks-and-mortar stores.

— The World Health Organization on Thursday warned that the Omicron variant is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild, even if it is less severe for the vaccinated.

— A US government-funded study found that women vaccinated against the virus saw a slight delay in their period of almost a day compared to those who were unvaccinated.

— In Europe, as countless millions of people waste hours in lines for COVID-19 tests and scour their nasal passages with self-test kits at home, at the other end of the chain, workers are straining to meet the demand.

— Peru reported Thursday that COVID-19 killed at least one parent or primary caregiver for nearly 100,000 children in the country, which has the world's highest coronavirus death rate.

— The US has recorded the most COVID deaths with 833,989, followed by Brazil with 619,641, India with 483,178 and Russia with 314,604.

