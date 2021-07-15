KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 188.3 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 50,913 and the death toll to 1,136.

— The World Health Organization (WHO) chief called Thursday for China to cooperate better in the next phase of investigations into the origins of the pandemic, demanding more access to raw data.

— WHO in a research published on Thursday said that HIV is a "significant" risk factor for severe COVID-19, as the study showed a major increase in deaths among patients who have the virus that causes AIDS and are also hospitalised with COVID-19.

— In Japan, an athlete and five Olympic workers, mostly contractors, tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week before the opening ceremony. Olympics chief Thomas Bach, however, insisted the Tokyo Games anti-virus rules "are working".

— Coronavirus cases in Tokyo have surged above 1,300 for a six-month high, just one week before the Olympics.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,115 deaths, followed by Brazil with 537,394, India with 411,989, Mexico with 235,507, and Peru with 194,752.

Read the full stories:

Jamaica records 65 new COVID cases, two more deaths

China must cooperate better with COVID origin probe — WHO

HIV 'significant' risk factor for severe COVID — WHO

Cases at 6-month high in Tokyo before Olympics

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.