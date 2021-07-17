KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 188.8 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 13 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 51,046 and the death toll to 1,153.

— Britain's health minister today said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, just as his government prepares to jettison most pandemic restrictions in England.

population should the virus mutate to the point of posing a serious threat to the country.

— France today said it will allow international travellers who have had AstraZeneca's Indian-manufactured vaccine into the country starting Sunday.

— Tokyo Olympics organisers today revealed the first COVID-19 case in the Games Village as they sought to reassure competitors that the pandemic-delayed event would be safe.

— In Mexico, bogus coronavirus immunisation certificates are now being offered for sale in its capital, aimed at people travelling to countries that require proof of inoculation.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,400 deaths, followed by Brazil with 538,942, India with 412,531, Mexico with 235,740, and Peru with 194,845.

Read the full stories:

13 COVID fatalities, 63 new virus cases

First coronavirus case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

Fake COVID vaccination certificates for sale in Mexico

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.