COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySaturday, July 17, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 188.8 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 63 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 13 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 51,046 and the death toll to 1,153.
— Britain's health minister today said he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms, just as his government prepares to jettison most pandemic restrictions in England.
— France today said it will allow international travellers who have had AstraZeneca's Indian-manufactured vaccine into the country starting Sunday.
— Tokyo Olympics organisers today revealed the first COVID-19 case in the Games Village as they sought to reassure competitors that the pandemic-delayed event would be safe.
— In Mexico, bogus coronavirus immunisation certificates are now being offered for sale in its capital, aimed at people travelling to countries that require proof of inoculation.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,400 deaths, followed by Brazil with 538,942, India with 412,531, Mexico with 235,740, and Peru with 194,845.
13 COVID fatalities, 63 new virus cases
First coronavirus case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Fake COVID vaccination certificates for sale in Mexico
