KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 189.9 million people, leaving more than four million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and two deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 51,135 and the death toll to 1,155.

— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday reopened its borders after a 16-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with authorities reiterating that stringent measures and fines would be applied to people seeking to beat the system put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

— Olympic organisers today said they detected two infected athletes in the Olympic Village shortly after a staff member tested positive, five days before the opening of the Games in Japan. They are from "the same country and the same sport", a spokesman for the organising committee said.

— In France, unvaccinated travellers will now need a negative test 24 hours before setting off for France from several European countries, a change from previous requirements of 48 or 72 hours. The country also extended its list of "red" countries to Tunisia, Mozambique, Cuba and Indonesia.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 608,898 deaths, followed by Brazil with 541,266, India with 413,609, Mexico with 236,240, and Peru with 195,047.

Read the full stories:

Jamaica records 89 new COVID cases, two deaths in one day

Trinidad and Tobago reopens border, reiterates strong measures and fines

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.