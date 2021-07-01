KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 182.1 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and five deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 50,166 and the death toll to 1,080.

— The COVID vaccine facility Covax urged governments Thursday to consider equally all people inoculated with WHO-approved products to avoid creating a two-tiered travel and trade regime.

— The World Health Organization said Thursday that any COVID-19 vaccines it has authorised for emergency use should be recognised by countries as they open up their borders to inoculated travellers.

— The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that two doses of COVID vaccine appear to provide protection against the rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

— An EU-wide COVID certificate for easier travel came into force on Thursday, just in time for Europe's busy summer vacation period — but the highly infectious Delta variant is already threatening to curtail its use.

— The World Health Organization on Thursday said COVID cases were on the rise again in Europe and called for better monitoring of the movement of spectators attending Euro 2020 football matches.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,714 deaths, followed by Brazil with 518,066, India with 399,459, Mexico 233,047, and Peru 192,331.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.