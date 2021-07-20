KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 190.8 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 62 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one death, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 51,282 and the death toll to 1,158.

— Barbados has established a travel bubble for people coming from select countries as it seeks to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The authorities said that the bubble, which went into effect last weekend, will allow fully vaccinated travellers from Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Anguilla, Montserrat, Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba, St Maarten, Turks and Caicos, Cayman Islands and Bermuda to enter the island.

— In Canada, fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed into the country for non-essential travel from August 9 without quarantine, and all vaccinated foreign travellers can enter from September 7.

— Olympics chief Thomas Bach on Tuesday revealed "doubts" and "sleepless nights" over the postponed Tokyo Games as the opening ceremony nears after a year's delay and coronavirus chaos that has made them deeply unpopular with the Japanese public.

— In India, a report released Tuesday estimated that the country's excess deaths during the coronavirus pandemic were a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll. It estimated the real death toll to be roughly three million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 609,231 deaths, followed by Brazil with 542,756, India with 414,482, Mexico with 236,469, and Peru with 195,243.

