COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, July 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 194.1 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 52,089 and the death toll to 1,178.
— In The Bahamas, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he will address the nation on Wednesday as his administration continues to put in place measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus that has so far killed 274 and infected 13,781 Bahamians.
— Guyana's President Irfaan Ali on Sunday said his administration was in the process of looking at new ways to increase vaccinations, while taking a cautious approach to reopening the country.
— The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it will, after December 31, 2021, withdraw the request to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.
— The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday approved a set of reforms to the fund's concessional lending facilities to better support low income countries, such as those in the Caribbean, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,891 deaths, followed by Brazil with 549,924, India with 420,967, Mexico with 238,424 and Peru with 195,890.
Read the full stories:
Jamaica records 105 new COVID cases, two deaths
CDC signals change to PCR testing
IMF approves policy reforms, funding package to better support recovery from pandemic
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy