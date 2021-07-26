KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 194.1 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and two deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 52,089 and the death toll to 1,178.

— In The Bahamas, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he will address the nation on Wednesday as his administration continues to put in place measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus that has so far killed 274 and infected 13,781 Bahamians.

— Guyana's President Irfaan Ali on Sunday said his administration was in the process of looking at new ways to increase vaccinations, while taking a cautious approach to reopening the country.

— The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it will, after December 31, 2021, withdraw the request to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorisation of the CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel.

— The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Sunday approved a set of reforms to the fund's concessional lending facilities to better support low income countries, such as those in the Caribbean, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,891 deaths, followed by Brazil with 549,924, India with 420,967, Mexico with 238,424 and Peru with 195,890.

