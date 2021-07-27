KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 194.6 million people, leaving more than 4.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and one death, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 52,141 and the death toll to 1,179.

— The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) wants the region to develop platforms for producing and distributing new vaccines and medicines as part of “a concerted regional health strategy”.

— A new World Bank financing mechanism, announced on Monday, will allow developing countries to purchase vaccines collectively through the Covax facility, on top of the subsidised doses they have already received via Covax.

— The United States on Monday announced it will maintain restrictions on international travel into the country, sidestepping European pressure, as cases of the Delta variant surge at home and around the world.

— Japan's capital, Tokyo, reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, days after the Olympics began.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 610,952 deaths, followed by Brazil with 550,502, India with 421,382, Mexico with 238,595 and Peru with 195,973.

Read the full stories:

52 new COVID cases in Jamaica

ECLAC wants region to develop platforms for producing new vaccines and medicines

World Bank to finance extra COVID jabs for poorer nations

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

Tokyo reports record virus cases days after Olympics begin

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.