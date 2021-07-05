COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, July 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 183.7 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.
The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.
— Jamaica on Sunday recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 50,389 and the death toll to 1,094.
— In Guyana, the government has called for an end to the politicising of the COVID-19 pandemic as it defended its policy regarding the national vaccination programme in a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the country.
— In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a plan Monday to lift most if not all of England's pandemic restrictions from July 19, as he urged the public to "learn to live with" the coronavirus.
— Africa has suffered a record number of coronavirus cases over the past week, registering over 36,000 new infections per day, according to an AFP count based on official figures.
— In Australia, a top health official admitted that getting vaccinated in Australia is like "The Hunger Games", as the country battles scarce supplies during a growing COVID-19 outbreak.
— The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,526 deaths, followed by Brazil with 524,417, India with 402,728, Mexico with 233,622 and Peru with 193,230.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
