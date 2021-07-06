KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 184.1 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases Monday and two deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 50,404 and the death toll to 1,096.

— The Dominican government has named four Caribbean islands — Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada and the British Virgin Islands — whose nationals will not be required to go into quarantine as it also announced that there will be no mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers to the island who have been medically cleared.

— The United States on Tuesday began sending Vietnam two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, in its latest assistance to countries struggling to tame the pandemic. The Moderna vaccine shipment is part of a first 80 million doses that US President Joe Biden has pledged to allocate worldwide.

— The United Kingdom announced plans to further relax its pandemic curbs Tuesday despite warning that the number of daily new cases is set to more than treble to reach 100,000.

— Tokyo 2020 organisers on Tuesday said the public will be urged not to line the route of the Olympic marathon over fears that crowds of fans could spread the coronavirus.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 605,567 deaths, followed by Brazil with 525,112, India with 403,281, Mexico with 233,689 and Peru with 193,389.

