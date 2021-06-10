KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 174.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one death, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 49,110 and the death toll to 989.

— In the United States, the White House said President Joe Biden is expected to announce today a "historic" US donation of half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for 92 poorer countries.

— American biotech company Moderna today said it was asking the US Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine to be given to adolescents.

— An industry body revealed today that global plastics production declined slightly in 2020 as a result of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, only the third time since World War II that output has fallen.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 598,765 deaths, followed by Brazil with 479,515, India 359,676, Mexico 229,353, and Peru 187,479.

