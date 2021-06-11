KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 174.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and one death, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 49,179 and the death toll to 990.

— The British government today said the new Delta coronavirus variant is 60 per cent more transmissible in households than the variant that forced the UK to lock down in January.

— G7 leaders gathered today for their first in-person talks in nearly two years, with an expected pledge to donate one billion COVID vaccine doses to poor countries on the agenda in a show of Western democratic cohesion.

— Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games say around 18,000 workers, including referees and volunteers, will be vaccinated from next week, as they try to reassure the public that the Games will be safe.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 598,748 deaths, followed by Brazil with 482,019, India 363,079, Mexico 229,578, and Peru 187,847.

