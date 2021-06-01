COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayTuesday, June 01, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 170.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica recorded 37 new cases of the COVID-19 and one virus fatality yesterday, bringing the country's confirmed cases to 48,594 and the total fatalities to 949.
— Guyana's Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday announced that the African Union has allocated 1.5 million doses of the US manufactured Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the Caribbean Community.
— In the United States, pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full US regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.
— The heads of the World Bank, World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization today called on rich countries to dig deep to ensure poorer nations are vaccinated, saying that lack of wider coverage is fuelling virus variants.
— Members of Australia's fully-vaccinated softball team were the first athletes to arrive for the Tokyo Olympics, with polls showing the fearful host nation wants the Games — which start in July — postponed again.
— The World Health Organization today approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.
— The United States has so far recorded 594,568 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 462,791 deaths, India 331,895, Mexico 223,568, and the United Kingdom 127,782.
Read the full stories:
Jamaica's COVID numbers trend downwards
African Union making Johnson & Johnson vaccines available to Caricom
Moderna seeks full FDA approval for its vaccine
Heads of global organisations issue joint call for vaccine equality
Japan's vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
WHO approves China's Sinovac COVID vaccine
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy