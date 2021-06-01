KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 170.6 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 37 new cases of the COVID-19 and one virus fatality yesterday, bringing the country's confirmed cases to 48,594 and the total fatalities to 949.

— Guyana's Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday announced that the African Union has allocated 1.5 million doses of the US manufactured Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the Caribbean Community.

— In the United States, pharmaceutical company Moderna says it has begun the process to win full US regulatory approval for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults.

— The heads of the World Bank, World Health Organization, International Monetary Fund and World Trade Organization today called on rich countries to dig deep to ensure poorer nations are vaccinated, saying that lack of wider coverage is fuelling virus variants.

— Members of Australia's fully-vaccinated softball team were the first athletes to arrive for the Tokyo Olympics, with polls showing the fearful host nation wants the Games — which start in July — postponed again.

— The World Health Organization today approved the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, making it the second Chinese jab to receive the WHO's green light.

— The United States has so far recorded 594,568 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 462,791 deaths, India 331,895, Mexico 223,568, and the United Kingdom 127,782.

