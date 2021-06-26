KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 179.9 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases Friday and six deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 49,964 and the death toll to 1,057.

— Trinidad and Tobago Friday reported 346 new cases of the COVID-19 and six deaths.

— In Guyana, the total positive cases of the novel coronavirus recorded increased to 19,674 following the detection of 109 new cases on Friday.

— In Barbados, two men and seven women on Friday became the island's latest COVID-19 cases.

— The British Virgins Islands Ports Authority on Saturday announced that on July 1, the territory will welcome the first cruise ship call since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

— In South Africa, the government and scientists on Saturday said the highly contagious Delta variant is driving a surge in COVID-19 infections that is testing the capacity of hospitals and forcing authorities to mull tighter restrictions.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,522 deaths, followed by Brazil with 511,142, India with 394,493 Mexico 232,346 and Peru 191,447.

