KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 180.7 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and four deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 50,005 and the death toll to 1,061.

— Barbados on Sunday said it will, from this week, be in a position to screen positive coronavirus cases for all variants of the virus as the authorities urged people to get vaccinated in a bid to prevent the spread of the disease.

— In St Kitts and Nevis, the government has announced a 24-hour lockdown as part of a slate of additional restrictive measures being taken to limit the movement of people, in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 throughout the twin island federation.

— AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Sunday began new trials to test a modified vaccine against the Beta variant, which first emerged in South Africa.

— A Tokyo Olympic official on Sunday said Olympic teams should be immediately isolated if they arrive in Japan with a person infected with coronavirus. His comment was made after members of Uganda's squad tested positive.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 603,891 deaths, followed by Brazil with 512,735, India with 395,751 Mexico 232,521 and Peru 191,584.

Read the full stories:

Jamaica passes 50,000 COVID case mark

AstraZeneca tests booster jab against COVID variant

Stricter screening considered for Tokyo Olympics arrivals

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.