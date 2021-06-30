KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 181.7 million people, leaving more than 3.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica recorded 44 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and 10 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 50,124 and the death toll to 1,075.

— Meanwhile, Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith on Tuesday said the Government of Mexico has increased its donation of AstraZeneca vaccines to Jamaica to 65,000 doses, which will be delivered to Kingston this week.

— Suriname registered five deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, pushing the total number of deaths to 210 for the month of June.

— In Guyana, the COVID-19 death toll climbed to 468 on Tuesday following the deaths of two people, as the country also recorded 68 new cases of the virus.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, 11 deaths including eight males, pushed the country’s death toll to 833 on Tuesday. The country also reported 185 new positive cases from samples taken between June 25-28.

— The WHO said Tuesday it was supporting five countries — Burundi, Eritrea, Haiti, North Korea and Tanzania — yet to start their COVID-19 immunisation campaigns, as the planet clocked up administering three billion vaccine doses.

— A UN report Wednesday said the economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top US$4 trillion, blaming the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 604,467 deaths, followed by Brazil with 515,985, India with 398,454, Mexico 232,803, and Peru 192,163.

