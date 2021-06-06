KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 172.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 50 new cases of the COVID-19 and six virus fatalities yesterday, bringing the country's confirmed cases to 48,951 and the total fatalities to 970.

— Antigua's Prime Minister Gaston Browne says that his administration will give illegal immigrants a four-month extension if they get vaccinated against COVID-19.

— Britain’s health secretary today reported that the delta variant, which is fast becoming the dominant coronavirus variant in the UK, is 40 per cent more transmissible compared to the country’s existing strains.

— Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said he will use the Group of Seven wealthy democracies’ summit next week to urge world leaders to commit to vaccinating the global population by the end of 2022.

— The United States has so far recorded 597,377 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 472,531 deaths, India 346,759, Mexico 228,754, and Peru with 186,073.

