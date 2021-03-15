KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 119.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.6 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on movement and social gatherings. Meanwhile, some countries are moving to inoculate citizens with recently developed vaccines.

— Jamaica recorded 806 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and seven additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 31,305 and the death toll to 492.

— The list of countries that have suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots continues to grow amid fears over blood clots and other possible side effects, despite the company and the World Health Organization insisting there is no risk.

— The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group today said there was no link between the jab it developed with AstraZeneca and blood clotting, after several countries suspended its use.

— Tokyo Olympics organisers today said spectators will be barred from the start of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, as they announced a pared-back launch as the countdown to the postponed Games begins in earnest.

— Tourism in the European Union plunged by half in 2020 amid virus restrictions, the bloc's statistics agency reported today, with seaside hotspots Greece, Cyprus and Malta the worst hit, seeing a 70 per cent drop compared to the previous year.

— The United States has so far recorded 534,889 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 278,229 deaths, Mexico 194,710, India 158,725, and the United Kingdom 125,516.

