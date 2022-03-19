KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 23 new cases of the COVID-19 and five virus-related deaths pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,500 and the death toll to 2,863.

— China reported two COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, its first in more than a year, underlining the threat posed by an Omicron outbreak that has triggered the country's highest case count since the pandemic's onset.

— The average number of global daily cases increased over the week by 12 per cent to 1.8 million, after taking a new turn for the worse the week before.

— The number of COVID-linked deaths continued to decline across all regions of the world, shrinking 20 per cent to an average of 5,401 a day.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 954,519, followed by Brazil with 650,000, and India with 514,388.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica reports 23 new COVID cases, five deaths

China reports two COVID-19 deaths, first in more than a year

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.