KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 122.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died and over 70 million having recovered from the virus.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica has recorded 695 new cases of the COVID-19 and five confirmed virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This pushes the country's confirmed cases since the outbreak to 34,665 and the death toll to 524.

— In the United Kingdom, the government today hailed its coronavirus vaccination programme as "a huge success" after announcing half of the adult population had now received a jab.

— EU chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened to halt exports of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines if the bloc does not receive its promised deliveries first.

— Tokyo Olympics organisers announced today that overseas fans will be banned from this summer's virus-delayed Tokyo Olympics, calling the decision disappointing but "unavoidable" as they try to hold the Games safely during the pandemic.

— The International Olympic Committee today voiced disappointment that overseas fans would need to be barred from this summer's pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, but said it "fully respected and accepted" the decision.

— The United States has so far recorded 541,143 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 290,314 deaths, Mexico 197,219, India 159,558, and the United Kingdom 126,026.

