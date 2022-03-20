KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 39 new cases of the COVID-19 and four virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,539 and the death toll to 2,867.

— China on Sunday imposed stay-at-home orders on millions more people in the country's northeast as it battles its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years.

— England will begin rolling out its fourth coronavirus vaccine shot this week, the National Health Service announced Sunday, with millions of the country's most vulnerable people being offered jabs.

— Hong Kong's leader said Sunday that the government would consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the city continued trending downward.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 954,519, followed by Brazil with 650,000, and India with 514,388.

