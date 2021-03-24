KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 124.1 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 439 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,670 and the death toll to 545.

— In St Kitts and Nevis, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mark Brantley has asked the United States for a donation of COVID-19 vaccines for the twin-island federation and the wider Caribbean region.

— St Lucia is gearing up to welcome its first international cruise ship since closure to the sector amid the global COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.

— An environmental report today said that disposable masks, gloves and other types of personal protective equipment are creating a worldwide pollution problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic and other waste into landfills, sewage systems and oceans.

— The European Union moved Wednesday toward imposing stricter export controls for coronavirus vaccines, seeking to make sure there are more COVID-19 shots to boost the bloc's flagging vaccine campaign as new infections surge.

— The United States has so far recorded 543,849 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 298,676 deaths, Mexico 199,048, India 160,441, and the United Kingdom 126,284.

Read the full stories here:

Jamaica records 439 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

St Kitts asks US for COVID-19 vaccine donation

St Lucia, Barbados to welcome cruise ships in July

Masks and gloves are saving lives and causing pollution

EU moves toward stricter export controls for COVID vaccines

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.