KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 124.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 458 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and one additional death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 37,128 and the death toll to 546.

— AstraZeneca today insisted that its COVID-19 vaccine is strongly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its US study, the latest in an extraordinary public dispute with American officials.

— Brazil was in political disarray yesterday evening when it surpassed 300,000 deaths from the virus as people pleaded with the president to change course to stem a recent surge of daily deaths accounting for almost one-third of the total worldwide.

— A co-founder of the global scheme to provide vaccines for poor people today said India was delaying exports of much-needed jabs, as EU leaders met for crisis talks in Brussels to try to solve supply issues on the badly-hit continent.

— An international carmaker association reported today that global production of automobiles tumbled by 16 per cent last year to a level last seen in 2010 as the industry was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 545,282 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 300,685 deaths, Mexico 199,627, India 160,692, and the United Kingdom 126,382.

458 more Jamaicans test positive for COVID-19

AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift

Vaccine deliveries for poor nations delayed, as EU tackles shortfall

Automakers say 2020 production plunged in 'worst crisis ever'

