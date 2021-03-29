KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 127 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 2.7 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday and 16 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 38,514 and the death toll to 586.

— The World Health Organization's (WHO) chief today said that all hypotheses on the COVID-19 pandemic's origins remained open and needed further study, based on international experts' report on their mission to Wuhan.

— It was reported today that a mission of international experts to Wuhan also concluded that it is very likely that COVID-19 first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, and all but rules out a laboratory leak.

— US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson today said up to 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine will be made available to African countries.

— Tokyo Olympics organisers said today that many fans living outside Japan who bought tickets for the Tokyo Olympics from brokers will not get full refunds as they would refund the face value of the tickets, but “are not responsible for other added charges”.

— The United States has so far recorded 549,335 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 312,206 deaths, Mexico 201,623, India 161,843, and the United Kingdom 126,592.

Read the full stories here:

16 more COVID deaths as 287 patients test positive

WHO chief says all possible COVID origins 'need further study'

J&J to deliver up to 400 million COVID vaccines to Africa

Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.