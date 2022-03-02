KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Tuesday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths in the 24-hour period, pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,079.

— The World Health Organization on Wednesday said the COVID pandemic has taken a dire toll on mental health, indicating that cases of anxiety and depression had swelled by over 25 per cent globally.

— In the United States, health officials on Tuesday reported that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gave children five and older strong protection against hospitalisation and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard.

— The Women's Cricket World Cup begins in New Zealand on Friday, with organisers keen to capitalise on growing interest in the women's game after overcoming a string of pandemic-related hurdles.

— Two years after the official start of the pandemic, some countries are now trying to "live with COVID", however scientists warn that potential new variants and unequal vaccination rates threaten any long-awaited return to normality.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 952,509, followed by Brazil with 649,630, and India with 514,246.

