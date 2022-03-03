KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 and one fatality on Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,108 and the death toll to 2,815.

— In Guyana, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony on Thursday confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, following the return of positive COVID-19 samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic sequencing.

— The World Health Organization on Thursday said Merck's anti-COVID pill, molnupiravir, should be taken by sufferers who have mild symptoms but are at high risk of hospitalisation, such as older people or the unvaccinated.

— France will on March 14 end most COVID-19 restrictions and scrap its vaccine pass for eating out or attending cultural events, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 954,519, followed by Brazil with 650,000, and India with 514,388.

