KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Friday reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,166.

— The Trinidad and Tobago government on Friday announced the relaxation of several measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 3,642 people and infected 129,000 in the country since March 2020.

— In the United States, the economy saw a hiring surge in February, pushing the jobless rate closer to its pre-pandemic level as hard hit sectors recover from the impact of COVID-19.

— In Germany, the German Football League on Friday revealed that an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Mainz squad has caused Sunday's Bundesliga game against Borussia Dortmund to be rescheduled for March 16.

— China set its lowest annual GDP target in decades Saturday, as Premier Li Keqiang warned of a "grave and uncertain" outlook against the backdrop of the coronavirus, a property slump and uncertainty over the war in Ukraine.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 956,262, followed by Brazil with 650,578 and India with 514,589.

