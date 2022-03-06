KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 267.8 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica on Saturday reported 13 new cases of the COVID-19 and two virus-related deaths, pushing the total number of cases recorded on the island since the start of the pandemic to 128,719 and the death toll stands at 2,827.

— In the United States, opponents of restrictions intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 rallied at the Washington state Capitol on Saturday, calling on attendees to remain politically active in hopes of electing more conservative lawmakers.

— Meanwhile, passenger ships are once again set to depart from the Alabama Cruise Terminal at Mobile following a nearly two-year break caused by the coro9navirus pandemic, but the city's future as a cruise port is hazy.

— Saudi Arabia said Saturday it was lifting most COVID restrictions including social distancing in public spaces and quarantine for vaccinated arrivals moves that could facilitate the arrival of Muslim pilgrims.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 956,262, followed by Brazil on 650,578 and India with 514,589.

