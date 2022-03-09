KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 261.4 million people, leaving more than 5.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 18 new cases of the COVID-19 and four fatalities on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic to 128,246 and the death toll to 2,835.

— The Pan American Health Organization in a new report said the coronavirus pandemic had a disproportionate impact on women in the Americas, including the Caribbean, contributing to increased gender inequality in health and threatening women's development and well-being.

— The United Nations secretary general warned Wednesday that after two years the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet over and could be prolonged further due to "scandalously unequal" vaccine distribution.

— An expert group convened by the World Health Organization said Tuesday it “strongly supports urgent and broad access” to booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine amid the global spread of omicron, capping a reversal of the UN agency's repeated insistence last year that boosters weren't necessary and contributed to vaccine inequity.

— The United States has recorded the most COVID deaths with 954,519, followed by Brazil with 650,000, and India with 514,388.

