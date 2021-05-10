KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 158.2 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.2 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 74 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 46,782 and the confirmed death toll to 809.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, the death toll reached 211 yesterday after eight more deaths were recorded.

— In Guyana, another person who tested positive for COVID-19 died yesterday, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic since March 2020 to 325.

— German firm BioNTech, which developed the Pfizer vaccine, today said there is no evidence it needs to be adapted to counter variants of the virus.

— Chinese giant Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical signed a US$200 million deal with BioNTech to make up to a billion jabs a year.

— International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach has been forced to postpone a visit to Japan as virus cases surge less than three months before the Tokyo Games.

— The United States has so far recorded 581,755 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 422,340 deaths, India 246,116, Mexico 218,985, and the United Kingdom 127,605.

