KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 160.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica today reported 14 new COVID related deaths and 98 new cases of the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,020 and the death toll to 834.

— Grenada's state of emergency in place to contain and control the spread of COVID-19, which is scheduled to expire on July 14, is set to be extended until November.

— British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said he's concerned about the rise in the UK of the coronavirus variant first identified in India.

— A union of Japanese hospital doctors yesterday warned that holding the Tokyo Olympics safely as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage would be "impossible".

— It was reported today that some of the countries praised last year for controlling the coronavirus are now lagging when it comes to vaccinating their populations.

— The United States has so far recorded 583,685 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 428,034 deaths, India 258,317, Mexico 219,590, and the United Kingdom 127,640.

