COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, May 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 161 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica has recorded 130 new cases of the COVID-19 and four confirmed virus related deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,150 and the death toll to 838.
— Trinidad and Tobago marked marked the deadliest day for COVID-19 in the country on Thursday since the pandemic began, with 21 deaths recorded. This took the country's death toll to 256.
— The World Health Organization today urged wealthy countries to stop vaccinating children against COVID-19 and instead donate doses to poorer nations, while warning that the pandemic's second year looked set to be more deadly.
— Japan today expanded a coronavirus state of emergency, just 10 weeks before the Olympics, as campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be scrapped.
— The United States has so far recorded 584,487 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 430,417 deaths, India 262,317, Mexico 219,901, and the United Kingdom 127,651.
Read the full stories:
Deadliest day for COVID-19 in T&T with 21 deaths recorded
Don't vaccinate kids, but give doses to Covax — WHO chief
Japan expands coronavirus emergency as 350,000 sign 'Cancel Olympics' petition
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy