KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 161 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica has recorded 130 new cases of the COVID-19 and four confirmed virus related deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,150 and the death toll to 838.

— Trinidad and Tobago marked marked the deadliest day for COVID-19 in the country on Thursday since the pandemic began, with 21 deaths recorded. This took the country's death toll to 256.

— The World Health Organization today urged wealthy countries to stop vaccinating children against COVID-19 and instead donate doses to poorer nations, while warning that the pandemic's second year looked set to be more deadly.

— Japan today expanded a coronavirus state of emergency, just 10 weeks before the Olympics, as campaigners submitted a petition with more than 350,000 signatures calling for the Games to be scrapped.

— The United States has so far recorded 584,487 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 430,417 deaths, India 262,317, Mexico 219,901, and the United Kingdom 127,651.

