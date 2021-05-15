KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 161.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica has recorded 83 new cases of the COVID-19 and five confirmed virus related deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,233 and the death toll to 843.

— Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has declared May 23 a National Day of Prayer as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

— Britain deployed public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns today in an effort to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month.

— France reached its target of injecting 20 million initial doses of coronavirus vaccines today, days ahead of a hugely anticipated reopening of restaurant terraces as the government begins lifting a nationwide lockdown.

— The United States has so far recorded 585,232 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 432,628 deaths, India 266,207, Mexico 220,159, and the United Kingdom 127,668.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.