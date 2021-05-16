COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todaySunday, May 16, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 162.4 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica has recorded 17 new COVID fatalities and 86 new cases of the virus, pushing the island’s death toll to 860 and the total number of confirmed cases to 47,319.
— Trinidad and Tobago yesterday declared a state of emergency and an eight-hour curfew as a scared population looked to the authorities to implement new measures to deal with a rising number of deaths and infections from the coronavirus pandemic.
— Britain today expressed confidence that existing vaccines will provide protection from a more transmissible Indian virus variant now spreading across the country.
— Argentina’s health authorities said the country's death toll passed 70,000 yesterday and the average daily number of new cases was more than 20,000.
— The United States has so far recorded 585,708 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 434,715 deaths, India 270,284, Mexico 220,384, and the United Kingdom 127,675.
