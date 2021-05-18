KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 163.5 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.3 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica has reported 15 new COVID fatalities and 83 new cases of the virus, pushing the island's death toll to 878 and the total number of confirmed cases to 47,479.

— Suriname recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as well as 157 new cases of the virus, as media reports indicate that the government is moving towards shutting down the country from Thursday in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

— Canada's Medicago and British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline today announced positive interim results for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

— A Japanese doctors' group today urged the cancellation of the Olympics, even as Games organisers reported a surplus of applications from medics to volunteer at the virus-postponed event.

— Singapore today authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine to teenagers aged 12 to 15 — a first for Asia.

— The United States has so far recorded 586,359 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 436,537 deaths, India 278,719, Mexico 220,493, and the United Kingdom 127,684.

