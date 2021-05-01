KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 151.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.1 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 199 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 45,777 and the confirmed death toll to 779.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, it was reported today that the country recorded six more cases of the Brazilian variant (PI) of the coronavirus. Yesterday, the country registered more than 300 cases of the COVID-19 for a second consecutive day.

— The World Health Organization approves the Moderna vaccine for emergency use making the US jab the fifth to earn the listing meant to ease access for countries unable to assess effectiveness themselves.

— Worldwide COVID-19 cases passed 150 million on Friday, according to an AFP count, with numbers soaring recently due to a relentless second wave in India.

— India recorded over 400,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours for the first time, becoming the first country to do so in the pandemic. According to the health ministry, 401,993 new infections were registered taking the total caseload to 19.1 million.

— The United States today announced that it will restrict travel from India starting May 4 with exceptions for US citizens, aid workers, students and others.

— The United States has so far recorded 576,232 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 403,781 deaths, Mexico 216,907, India 211,853, and the United Kingdom 127,517.

