COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayMonday, May 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 166.7 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.4 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica yesterday recorded 95 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new virus related deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases to 48,054 and the death toll to 925.
— In Trinidad and Tobago, 573 news cases and 10 deaths were reported yesterday, putting the total to 20,017 positive cases and 375 deaths.
— Guyana health authorities reported four deaths yesterday, pushing the country’s death toll to 359.
— India today became the third nation, after the United States and Brazil, to record 300,000 COVID fatalities, after registering 4,454 deaths in 24 hours — the second-highest daily figure so far.
— World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus today said it is "scandalous" that a small group of countries are monopolising COVID-19 vaccines, calling for a huge global effort to vaccinate 10 per cent of every nation's population by September.
— New research revealed today that dogs can be trained to detect more than 90 per cent of COVID-19 infections, even when patients are asymptomatic. Researchers from the London School of Tropical Medicine say they hope such dogs could eventually replace the need for some travellers to quarantine.
— The United States has so far recorded 589,893 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 449,068 deaths, India 303,720, Mexico 221,647, and the United Kingdom 127,721.
Read the full stories:
Caribbean countries register deaths from COVID
Study shows dogs can detect COVID-positive arrivals
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy