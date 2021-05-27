KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 168.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 79 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus fatality, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,180 and the death toll to 935.

— The hunt is on for a coronavirus treatment that can be taken as a pill soon after a confirmed positive, halting the disease in its tracks so that cases that might have been severe end up being nothing more than a bad cold.

— French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi and Britain's GSK announced today the start of final tests of their belated COVID vaccine as they race to add their jab to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

— A study published in a medical journal today said that two vaccines made by China's Sinopharm appear safe and effective against COVID-19.

— A Tokyo medical group warned today that the Olympics should be held without spectators because of virus risks, while a doctors' association urged outright cancellation, warning of potential "disaster".

— However, the European Union and Japan shortly after said they backed the holding of a "safe and secure" Olympic Games despite calls for the event to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— The United States has so far recorded 591,957 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 454,429 deaths, India 315,235, Mexico 222,232, and the United Kingdom 127,748.

