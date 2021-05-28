COVID-19: Here's what you need to know todayFriday, May 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 168.9 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.
Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.
— Jamaica yesterday recorded 108 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus fatality, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,288 and the death toll to 936.
— In Guyana, the Health Ministry reported today that two more individuals who tested positive for the virus have succumbed, taking the country's death toll to 376.
— Trinidad and Tobago today said the COVID-19 death toll rose to 440, after an additional 15 people succumbed to the virus. The Ministry of Health also reported 526 new cases, detected in samples taken between May 20-26.
— Britain today approved the use of the single shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
— Japan's government today extended a coronavirus emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country until just a month before the Olympics, fuelling doubts about whether the Games can go ahead safely.
— The World Health Organization said today that it was still awaiting expert guidance as it faced intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of the COVID-19 pandemic origins.
— The United States has so far recorded 593,288 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 456,674 deaths, India 318,895, Mexico 222,657, and the United Kingdom 127,758.
