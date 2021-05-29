KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 169.3 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica yesterday recorded 86 new cases of COVID-19 and six virus fatalities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,374 and the death toll to 942.

— Guyana's Ministry of Health yesterday reported that four more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died thus taking the death toll to 380 since the first case was recorded in March last year.

— Trinidad and Tobago health authorities yesterday reported 18 new deaths and 633 new positive cases of the virus.

— Vietnam health officials confirmed today that they have discovered a new COVID-19 variant which spreads quickly by air and is a combination of the Indian and British strains.

— A study by France's Pasteur Institute revealed today that the Pfizer vaccine is slightly less effective but appears to still protect against the more transmissible Indian strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.

— The United States has so far recorded 593,962 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 459,045 deaths, India 322,512, Mexico 223,072, and the United Kingdom 127,768.

