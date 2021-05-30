KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 169.8 million coronavirus infections have been confirmed worldwide, with over 3.5 million people across 196 countries and territories having died. Majority of those infected have recovered.

Many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns and started to inoculate citizens as economies struggle to recover.

— Jamaica recorded 93 new cases of the COVID-19 and three virus fatalities yesterday, bringing the country’s confirmed cases to 48,467 and the total fatalities to 945.

— The Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) yesterday offered the population a chance to win US$10,000, as well as 280 other prizes worth a total of US$15,000, as part of an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

— In the British Virgin Islands, health officials announced yesterday that it was examining a reported surge in cases of COVID-19 found in passengers travelling through the Road Town Ferry Dock.

— Canadian health authorities announced yesterday that they were pushing back the expiration date on nearly 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine by one month.

— The United States has so far recorded 594,306 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country. Meanwhile, Brazil has recorded 461,057 deaths, India 325,972, Mexico 223,455, and the United Kingdom 127,775.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.