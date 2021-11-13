KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 251.8 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 144 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 11 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 90,149 and the death toll to 2,322.

— In Trinidad and Tobago, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Friday warned of increased cases of the coronavirus as the country gets ready to lift its state of emergency at the end of the month.

— The Bahamas government on Friday said the country is on course to experience a rapid rebound in tourist arrivals to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, and that the Caribbean country would “soon recover our position as a premier destination for business and leisure travellers”.

— In the United States, a federal court on Friday maintained a suspension of the Biden administration's mandate requiring large businesses to vaccinate employees for COVID-19.

— In China, a major Beijing Winter Olympics venue on Saturday said it will only let in one-fifth the spectators it normally holds due to COVID-19 fears.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 759,677 deaths followed by Brazil with 610,224, India with 462,690, Mexico with 290,630, and Russia with 252,926.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.