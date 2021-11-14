KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 252.8 million people, leaving more than five million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 60 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and five deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 90,209 and the death toll to 2,327.

— In Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Saturday announced an adjustment to the hours of the curfew that was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, moving the nightly curfew from 9:00 pm (local time) to midnight starting on Monday.

— Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Saturday announced plans to revoke the country's State of Emergency, as the twin island republic recorded 22 new COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,850.

— China donated 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday to war-torn Syria, which has one of the world's lowest inoculation rates and what the UN called an alarming rise in cases.

— Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Sunday that a nationwide lockdown would begin Monday for those not vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently recovered, as the EU member fights a record surge in cases.

— The United States is the worst-affected country with 762,972 deaths followed by Brazil with 611,222, India with 463,530, Mexico with 291,089, and Russia with 255,386.

