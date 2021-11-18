KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 254.9 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 97 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to

90,467 and the virus death toll to 2,343.

— In the United States, Pfizer said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to sell 10 million COVID-19 treatment courses to the US government for US$5.3 billion, pending approval from regulators.

— The United Nations on Thursday warned of an 11 per cent hike in prices next year unless a surge in container freight rates caused by the pandemic is tackled.

— In China, three athletes attending training events for the Beijing Winter Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19 as the country remains on high alert against the coronavirus ahead of the Games.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 767,435, followed by Brazil with 611,851, India with 464,623, Mexico with 291,573 and Russia with 260,335.

