KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 255.4 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 11 deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 90,558 and the death toll to 2,354.

— The United States on Friday authorised Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine boosters to all people aged 18 and older, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said. Boosters were previously available to the immune-compromised, over 65s, people at high risk of severe disease and people in high-risk occupations.

— A top scientist on Friday claimed that the first known case of the virus was a woman who worked at a Wuhan market and was days later than originally thought. The investigation in the journal Science tipped the scale toward an animal origin for the outbreak.

— Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday announced a record US$490 billion stimuli for the world's third-largest economy to shore up its patchy pandemic recovery.

— Austria announced on Friday that it will impose a lockdown for all and make vaccinations mandatory, becoming the first EU country to take such stringent measures as coronavirus cases spiral.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 768,697, followed by Brazil with 612,144, India with 465,082, Mexico with 291,929 and Russia with 261,589.

Read the full stories:

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

*Data mined from various sources around the world.