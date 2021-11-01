KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 246.6 million people, leaving more than 4.9 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 109 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and seven deaths, bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 89,123 and the death toll to 2,243.

— In the United States, biotech firm Moderna said Sunday that American officials have delayed approving its COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers to allow more time to better assess the potential risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation.

— The global death toll from COVID-19 topped five million on Monday, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

— Spain on Sunday pledged to donate 20 million more COVID vaccine doses to poor countries, bringing to 50 million the total amount of jabs it will distribute to developing nations.

— Russians are proving stubbornly resistant to the country's Sputnik V vaccine despite being one of the countries worst-hit by the COVID pandemic with a devastating wave this autumn that has seen infections and deaths reach new records, with more than 1,000 fatalities per day.

— Indonesia, hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday became the first country to approve the new vaccine for COVID-19 created by US-based Novavax.

— The US has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 745,836, followed by Brazil with 607,824, India with 458,437, Mexico with 288,365 and Russia with 239,693.

