KINGSTON, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus has infected more than 256.9 million people, leaving more than 5.1 million dead across 196 countries and territories.

The majority of those infected have recovered and many countries have rolled out vaccine campaigns as economies start to recover from the pandemic.

— Jamaica reported 102 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, bringing the local infection total to 90,807, and total deaths to 2,359.

— In Grenada, the government said it is “not very hopeful” of foreign investors seeking to further develop the island's maritime space where commercial hydrocarbon find had been confirmed in 2018.

— In Guadeloupe, school was cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed as days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill.

— Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday their COVID-19 vaccine remained 100 per cent effective in children 12 to 15 years

old, four months after the second dose.

— The EU's drug watchdog on Monday said it was evaluating an application by Johnson & Johnson for its COVID vaccine booster shot to be used on people aged 18 and over in the bloc.

— The United States has suffered the most COVID-related deaths with 771,118 followed by Brazil with 612,659, India with 465,911, Mexico with 292,471 and Russia with 265,336.

Read full stories:

Jamaica reports 102 new COVID cases, one death

'Explosive' COVID riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

EU starts J&J COVID vaccine booster evaluation

Pandemic has damaged 'fabric of society' — Red Cross